CBA talks begin in Minneapolis

For years, Minneapolis had served as the staging ground for the Collective Bargaining Agreement, with the local federal court presiding over the deal that emerged via the settlement of the landmark antirust lawsuit filed after the failed strike of 1987. With another potential work stoppage looming, either by lockout or strike, the NFL and NFLPA have returned to Minneapolis, with the goal of reaching a new consensus.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will miss Tuesday’s press conference announcing a new contract with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Jones, it turns out, is in Minneapolis for CBA talks.

It’s unclear when they started or how long they’ll last. The fact that the gathering of the parties was kept largely quiet speaks to an absence of any effort to grandstand or bluster, at least for now. The grandstanding and the blustering could come sooner than later, if/when the parties begin to verbally tussle regarding terms over which sharp disagreements exist.

And there surely will be sharp disagreements. Although the owners have never complained about the current labor deal, they didn’t become billionaires by not taking advantage of all available leverage, and they’ll surely squeeze the players for something. The players will have plenty of things they want, too, and the overriding question will continue to be whether the players would hold firm in the face of a lockout or walk out if invited to strike.

However it plays out, the current agreement covers two more seasons. Barring a deadline before then that both sides regard as real and credible, a new consensus won’t happen before the current agreement expires.