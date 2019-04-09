Chandler Jones drops 25 pounds this offseason

Getty Images

Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones put on 25 pounds last offseason, to better adjust to playing in a 4-3 defense.

He has since adjusted back to normal.

Via Mike Jurecki of the team’s official website, Jones said he’s dropped 25 pounds this offseason to get back to 255 now that he’ll be back in a familiar 3-4 alignment.

While it’s an early start for players being in the “best shape of their lives,” the Cardinals just opened their offseason program this week and they need something other than quarterbacks to talk about for a change.

Jones had 13.0 sacks last year, so he wasn’t exactly sluggish (though he did have 17.0 in 2017). And whether the fluctuating weight makes a big difference, the addition of veteran Terrell Suggs to play on the other side ought to help Jones.