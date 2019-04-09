Chargers add La’Roi Glover to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Chargers announced they have hired La’Roi Glover as assistant defensive line coach. They also named Chris Caminiti as a senior coaching assistant.

Glover served in the same role for the Jets the past two seasons and previously spent seven years as the Rams’ director of player programs.

Glover played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, Saints, Cowboys and Rams. He made six Pro Bowls and was voted All-Pro in 2000.

Caminiti joins the Chargers after six seasons at UCLA. He served a number of roles during his time with the Bruins, including special teams analyst and associate athletic director.

Caminiti also spent time with the Chiefs, Browns and Patriots.