Chargers hire La’Roi Glover as assistant defensive line coach

Getty Images

A great defensive lineman is going to coach defensive linemen for the Chargers.

La’Roi Glover, who played 13 NFL seasons, has accepted a position as assistant defensive line coach for the Chargers.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Glover entered the NFL in 1996 with the Raiders, played five years with the Saints, four with the Cowboys and three with the Rams. He was a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s.

Glover spent the last two years on the Jets’ coaching staff and has previously worked for the Rams. He’s a San Diego native and played his college football at San Diego State.

The Chargers also announced that Chris Caminiti joined the staff as senior coaching assistant.