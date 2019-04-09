Colts host Spencer Ware

Getty Images

The Colts have Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in their backfield, but they are not done looking.

Indianapolis kicked the tires on former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware, hosting him for a free agent visit, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ware, 27, visited the Lions last month.

The Seahawks made Ware a sixth-round choice in 2013, but he didn’t find a regular spot in the lineup until he joined the Chiefs in 2015. Ware ran for 403 yards that season and then had 921 rushing yards and 447 receiving yards in 2016.

Ware tore his posterior cruciate ligament in the 2017 preseason.

A hamstring injury took him out of the final three regular-season games last season as well as the divisional playoff win over the Colts. Ware made one catch for 21 yards in the AFC Championship Game.