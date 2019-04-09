Contents of Terrell Owens storage locker go for $4,000 at auction

Getty Images

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens had a storage locker in Georgia, for which he apparently stopped paying the bill. When that happens, the contents eventually are sold at auction.

Via CTVnews.ca, a Georgia man outbid 20 to 30 others to secure the contents of the locker, for slightly more than $4,000.

The locker included custom shoes, custom clothing, signed football helmets, signed football jerseys, and a life-sized bust of the player.

Owens told TMZ.com that he didn’t know the property was being sold at auction, and that he had been trying to contact the storage company “for years.”

The buyer, who owns a used furniture store in Georgia, told CTVnews.ca that he plans to speak to Owens’ lawyer on Wednesday regarding T.O.’s desire to retrieve some of the items that had been purchased.