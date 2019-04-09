David Johnson: I ignore Josh Rosen trade talk, told him to ignore it

Getty Images

Amid talk that Josh Rosen could be one-and-done in Arizona, one high-profile teammate thinks Rosen needs to tune it out.

Cardinals running back David Johnson said he wants Rosen to block out the noise, and hopes everyone else does as well.

“I ignore it. I tell him to ignore it,” Johnson said. “I’ve definitely figured out how to ignore it and I told him he has to, too.”

Still, everyone knows that there’s a widespread belief the Cardinals are looking to trade Rosen and draft Kyler Murray first overall. Johnson was also asked what he’d think of the Cardinals drafting Murray.

“I like Josh,” Johnson said, before adding, “It’s a business and we all know that.”

It is a business, and it’s a business where players have to know their jobs aren’t safe. Rosen may be elsewhere soon.