DeMarcus Larwence: It wasn’t going to be a Le’Veon situation

Getty Images

DeMarcus Lawrence is undergoing shoulder surgery this week, having held out until he got a new deal. But the Cowboys defensive end, who signed his $105 million deal on Tuesday, had no plans to pull a Le'Veon Bell and sit out the season in the absence of a long-term agreement before the July 15 deadline.

“You ain’t got to worry about that. It wasn’t going to be a Le’Veon situation. I ain’t skipping $20 million for nobody,” Lawrence said at a press conference, via NFL Media.

Bell sat out last season after the Steelers used the franchise tag on him a second consecutive year, forgoing $14.5 million. He signed with the Jets this offseason.

Lawrence was set to make $20.5 million this season under a second franchise tag. He was expected to sit out the offseason program without a long-term deal, but it was uncertain whether he would skip training camp and/or all or part of the season.

It no longer matters as the Cowboys made Lawrence the highest-paid player in their history.

“The contract is a big accomplishment, but my goal is still to get a [Pro Football Hall of Fame] gold jacket,” Lawrence said.