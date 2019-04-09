DeMarcus Lawrence: I’ve just got to keep building

Getty Images

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence got his long-term contract from the Cowboys last week and he met the media to discuss his five-year, $105 million pact on Tuesday.

While Lawrence has been pushing for this deal for the last couple of years, one of his messages on Tuesday was that signing the deal does not represent an end point for him. Lawrence said he still has goals he hopes to reach, including making the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that he has “a lot of work to keep doing.”

“This is very special to me,” Lawrence said, via ESPN.com. “But I’ve just got to keep building, keep building on my resume. You never know … they might give me a third contract or something.”

The first step in Lawrence’s construction project will come on Wednesday when he has surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. He reiterated on Tuesday that he expects to be ready for the regular season after rehabbing the injury in the coming months.