Derek Wolfe: Chris Harris deserves to get paid

Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Harris is looking for a new deal from the Broncos and the team has said that addressing the veteran’s deal is not on their radar at the moment.

Harris would like to change that and has not joined the team at offseason workouts the last two weeks as part of his effort to make that change. Defensive end Derek Wolfe threw his support behind that bid when he spoke to reporters in Denver on Tuesday.

“Chris is one of the best cornerbacks in the league,” Wolfe said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “He deserves to get paid and he deserves to do whatever he feels is right for himself. He already did his discount deal so it’s time for him to get his money and that’s how he feels. I think everybody can relate to that. You have a short time span in this league so you have to earn as much as you can, especially if you take a discount on the first deal.”

Wolfe is also heading into the final year of his current contract and said that he’d like to remain in Denver beyond the 2019 season. The veteran played in all 16 games last year and said he felt revitalized after having neck surgery following the 2017 season.