Devin Bush visiting Raiders

Getty Images

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush already has visited the Giants, Bengals and Buccaneers among others. The Raiders also are on his itinerary, a source tells PFT.

The Raiders have three first-round picks — four, 24 and 27.

LSU linebacker Devin White is projected to go before Bush does on draft day, but Bush is expected to hear his name called not long after.

Bush had 80 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Wolverines last season.

In three seasons, he played 32 games and made 172 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception.