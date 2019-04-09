Dolphins continue adding former AAF players

Getty Images

The demise of the Alliance of American Football has helped the Dolphins fill out their 90-man roster.

The Dolphins announced the signings of running back Kenneth Farrow, tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, linebacker Tyrone Holmes, wide receiver Reece Horn and defensive tackle Joey Mbu. They also confirmed the previously reported signings of linebacker Jayrone Elliott and offensive lineman Michael Dunn.

No NFL team has signed more former AAF players than the seven who have landed in Miami.

Farrow spent time with the Chargers and Patriots before joining Elliott, Jones-Smith, Holmes and Mbu with the San Antonio Commanders. He had 106 carries for 372 yards and four touchdowns and 12 receptions for 95 yards during his time in the AAF.

Holmes was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Jaguars and appeared in 15 games for the Browns between 2016 and 2017. Mbu has seen action with the Falcons and Colts while Horn and Jones-Smith have both spent time on NFL rosters without seeing any regular season action.