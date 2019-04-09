Dwayne Haskins’ draft stock may be sinking

Getty Images

As the draft gets closer, skepticism surrounding Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins seems to be growing.

Peter King wrote in Football Morning in America that he has heard “Haskins is sinking,” and “Haskins could plummet,” and he might be the fourth quarterback off the board, behind not only Kyler Murray but also Drew Lock and Daniel Jones.

At this time of year, it’s hard to know who’s really sinking, and who only appears to be sinking because teams that like him don’t want to talk him up and encourage other teams to move ahead of them to take him. So any talk of draft stock sinking has to be taken with a grain of salt.

But there are reasons to question Haskins, who only started one year at Ohio State and didn’t really start to generate buzz as a likely high pick until late in 2018. It’s possible that Haskins’ stock isn’t sinking so much as perceptions of him were too high a couple months ago and are now getting closer to reality.

Regardless, it only takes one team to draft him, and it’s easy to envision that one team has a high first-round grade on him. Even if most teams are skeptical.