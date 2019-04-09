Eagles add AAF star Charles Johnson

Getty Images

Receiver Charles Johnson liked the lack of “politics” in the AAF. The lack of money, however, made that option no longer viable for him.

So it’s back to politics, and potential paychecks, in the NFL. Johnson has signed with the Eagles.

Johnson appeared in 39 games over three season with the Vikings, generating 475 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2014. He had 45 catches for 687 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with the Orlando Apollos.

“Everybody’s pretty much equal,” Johnson said regarding the AAF. “There’s no politics in this situation. The NFL’s different. If you’re a first-round pick, if you’re not playing, that looks bad on the guys upstairs, so they’re going to make sure you’re out there playing. When you’re out here, they just want to see the best players out there, and win games.”

The rash of the best AAF players being signed by NFL teams reinforces the notion that having bottom-of-roster NFL players on AAF rosters wouldn’t have saved the league; the AAF already had bottom-of-roster NFL players, and it still failed.