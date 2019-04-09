Eagles bring in Ed Oliver for a visit

Getty Images

While the months of mock drafts and lists of top prospects lead many of us to believe we have a good handle on how the draft will play out, there are always surprises once the process actually gets underway.

Teams need to be prepared in the event that things go in an unexpected direction in regard to a player dropping further than expected or a trade opportunity materializing out of nowhere. Those possibilities may be part of the reason for one pre-draft meeting the Eagles are taking on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that former Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver is visiting with the team. The Eagles currently own the 25th overall pick and Oliver is generally expected to be wearing the cap of another team by the time that pick comes around, but they’ll be ready should things wind up playing out differently.

Garafolo adds that the Eagles are also meeting with former Ohio State wide receiver Paris Campbell. He’s likely to be available at No. 25 and the Eagles hold a pair of second-round picks that could be used to round out the receiver group.