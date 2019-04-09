ESPN points out that its announcing team will be named “at a later date”

Getty Images

In conjunction with the NFL’s announcement of the 2019 preseason schedule on Tuesday, ESPN announced the schedule of exhibitions games that it will televise. And the last line of the release included a fairly loaded comment.

“ESPN’s MNF commentator team, as well as the 2019 MNF regular-season schedule, will be announced at a later date,” ESPN said.

This means that it’s not a done deal that the departure of Jason Witten, who unretired to return to the Cowboys, will not be replaced, as many believe. Multiple reports have indicated that ESPN wants to add Peyton Manning to the existing lineup of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, who spent most of the 2018 season in the Boogermobile but who reportedly is destined to move to the booth.

Regardless, the Monday Night Football lineup remains not set. That will likely remain the case until ESPN officials unveil the broadcast team at next month’s up-front presentations in New York.