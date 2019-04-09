Former Jets safety Antonio Allen arrested, along with rapper Boosie BadAzz

Getty Images

Former Jets safety Antonio Allen’s not on an NFL team at the moment, but he was in a car serving as a bodyguard for the rapper Boosie BadAzz yesterday afternoon.

As it turns out, that’s worse than being with the Jets.

According to Clay Neely of the Newnan Times-Herald, the two are facing felony gun and drug charges after a traffic stop outside Atlanta. The two were taken to the Coweta County Jail, after a traffic stop when they were swerving out of their lane and nearly hit a car.

Allen also has felony warrants on drug and gun charges out of South Carolina.

According to Sgt. Jeff Bugg of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, there was a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle when it was stopped. BadAzz (if he went by his real name, Torrance Hatch Jr. would sell fewer records) was driving, and when he was detained and placed in a police car, Allen remained in the car. Cops then searched the car and found a small bag (11 grams) of marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun under Allen’s seat, and a bag with a “large sum of cash” along with a vape pen and suspected THC oil.

The rapper identified the former NFL player as his bodyguard. The car was a rental from Florida, but wasn’t registered to either of them.

BadAzz has been in trouble with the law before. In 2009, he was sentenced to four years in prison on gun and drug charges. He was indicted on first degree murder charges in 2010 (along with some drug distribution), but was found not guilty of murder. He spent five years in prison.

Allen merely spent five years with the Jets, returning to them in 2016 after a short stint in camp with the Texans.