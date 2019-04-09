Former Jets safety Antonio Allen was not arrested

Getty Images

We passed along a story this morning about the arrest of former Jets safety Antonio Allen, but the person arrested was not former Jets safety Antonio Allen.

According to a correction published by the Newnan Times-Herald, the person arrested alongside rapper Boosie BadAzz had the same name but was not the same person who was with the Jets.

That Antonio Allen who was arrested has a different birthdate as the one who played in the NFL for five seasons.

Multiple outlets in the Atlanta area and nationwide misidentified Allen as the former NFL player, and word needs to spread that it wasn’t him.