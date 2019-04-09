Former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan trying out for CFL teams

Getty Images

Former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan is working out for CFL teams as he looks to continue his kicking career.

According to Rob Vanstone of the Regina Leader-Post, Ryan participated in a pair of workouts for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and has an upcoming workout with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

“I feel like I can still play,” Ryan said Sunday afternoon. “If it was up to me, I’d play until I was 50. I think I’m far from done, so I wanted to pursue these CFL opportunities. As it turns out, there’s three, four, possibly five different opportunities out there.”

Ryan was released by Seattle following the 2017 season after spending 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He did not punt in the league last season after a short stint with the Buffalo Bills in the preseason did not result in a full-time job for last season.

Ryan, 37, is native of Saskatchewan and went to the University of Regina. He played two seasons for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before making the move to the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 2006. After two seasons with the Packers, he was released at the end of training camp and signed with Seattle after the first week of the regular season.