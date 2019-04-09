Gostkowski interest makes 49ers’ kicker situation more intriguing

Getty Images

When it comes to NFL negotiations, there’s almost always more than meets the eye. As it relates to the 49ers’ reported interest in free-agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski, it’s hard not to wonder what else may be going on.

It’s possible that the 49ers hope to persuade franchise-tagged kicker Robbie Gould to accept a pending offer on a long-term deal. It’s also possible that the 49ers are simply trying to bluff Gould into signing his $4.971 million franchise tender, for fear that it will be rescinded.

If the 49ers sign Gostkowski, the 49ers surely will strip the franchise tender from Gould, since it becomes fully guaranteed the moment that it’s accepted. Thus, if the 49ers are serious about Gostkowski, they need to strip the tender from Gould before inking Gostkowski.

Of course, maybe Gould would welcome the chance to hit the open market. Maybe he already knows what he’d get on a long-term deal, if he can get free from the 49ers.

However it plays out, Gould and the 49ers currently are engaged in a game of equal parts chess, checkers, and chicken, with Gostowski serving as a wild card.