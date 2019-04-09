Greg Ward returns to Eagles

Getty Images

Wide receiver Greg Ward was one of many players with familiar names and time on NFL rosters who opted for jobs in the Alliance of American Football.

With the AAF now out of business, Ward has joined the growing list of players making the move back to the league. Ward’s agents announced on Twitter that Ward has signed with the Eagles.

It’s a return engagement for Ward as he’s spent the last two summers with the team. He spent the 2017 season on the practice squad and had a brief stint on that roster last year before being cut loose.

Ward, who was a three-year starter at quarterback at the University of Houston, had 22 catches for 214 yards and four carries for 14 yards for the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders.