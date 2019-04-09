Jack Del Rio: Don’t be surprised if there’s a Russell Wilson trade

Quarterback Russell Wilson wants a new contract before April 15. If he doesn’t get one, Wilson very well could embark on a year-to-year approach under the franchise tag, with $30.34 million in 2020 becoming $36.4 million in 2021 becoming $52.43 million in 2022.

Appearing recently on NFL Network, former Jaguars and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio offered a fairly bold prediction regarding a third possible option.

“[D]on’t be surprised if before it’s all said and done when we line up for the season next year if Russell Wilson isn’t quarterbacking somewhere else and the Seahawks haven’t gone and gotten a quarterback they think for the future,” Del Rio said.

Wilson has given no indication that he wants a trade; appearing on The Tonight Show last month, he dismissed speculation of a trade to the Giants by saying the Seahawks likely wouldn’t let him get away. But what if the Seahawks decide neither to make Wilson the highest-paid player in football history nor to engage in the franchise-tag dance? The other alternative would be to find another quarterback, and to shop Wilson to a team that needs a quarterback — and that would be willing to pay huge money to Russell Wilson.

  3. why exactly does jack del rio deserve so much credibility? i watch a ton of football with my actual eyes, and i can say that i personally think the seahawks would have to be compleetely idiotic to get rid of russell wilson. a pro athlete of his caliber may become pricey? wow. stop the presses.

  8. He’ll probably beg to become a part of the greatest franchise in NFL HISTORY as a Cowboy. But who wouldn’t want to be a part of ‘Merica’s Team. We play the 3 WORST division losers in the Eggles, Giant and Racists, have the best stadium in the history of the league and the greatest owner in all of sports. It’s a no-brainer!

  9. You will know if he is on trading block. If he is not signed by Monday to an extension, trade is a possibility. Seahawks know now/will know by then if they are even sniffing the ballpark of what he wants.

  10. I don’t understand why humans/athletes have to not only have their egos fulfilled but they also demand so much money that the average guy – the person sitting in the stands, can’t relate too.

  11. If this were the NBA, teams would be falling over eachother trying to offer the Seahawks a boatload of picks. But….it’s the cheap NFL….where teams use the ‘but we have to pay him’ excuse to lowball on compensation.

  14. Hard to say. The way that roster is constructed, they aren’t every good without Wilson. But you could easily argue that they are constructed that way because of Wilson. Hard to ignore that Wilson got paid, then they had to start letting go of other pieces, and they’ve never been a real contender since. Bottom line, when you make that much money, you have to play even better since it’s obviously going to cost you other pieces. He hasn’t…and now he wants to get even more money

    They may be better off without him, in the long run. But they’ll have to be willing to be MUCH worse without him for a couple years before there is any chance that happens

  15. I think the possibility is there if the Seahawks management likes to think outside the box and is willing to take a risk. Between the Cousins example and the Brown and Bell fiascos, I think the NFL and its teams are looking to see how they can prevent these situations in the future. For the NFL, it’s got to be a big issue for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement. For the teams, it’s “how do we avoid these situations?” Given what happened with Cousins, one answer seems to be, “Get rid of the problem before it becomes a major one, even at the expense of having to find a good QB, WR, RB/WR, DE, etc.”

  16. Chucky has a bunch of really good picks and a fantastic situation for a guy like Wilson to flourish…..

  17. Jack Del Rio is credible to speak on this topic thanks to his connection to the Seahawks? I don’t know of a single one or hear of his name. Isnt he one of the only people that rank below Jeff Fisher in NFL Coaching. Yeah let’s listen to what he has got to say.

  18. Every thing and everyone is negotiable. Heck, so is Brady. You’re terribly naïve if you think otherwise.

  20. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:
    April 9, 2019 at 8:26 pm
    I don’t understand why humans/athletes have to not only have their egos fulfilled but they also demand so much money that the average guy – the person sitting in the stands, can’t relate too

    ————————————

    because average guys like you dont work out as much as him. because theres no intense spotlight or pressure on average guys like you. because a 3 billion franchise doesnt ride on your average arm. because average guys like you pay the cable company 12 a month just to broadcast local sports to your home (check your bill its true). and bc average guys like you spend 100 plus on tickets. and because he has a skill that an average guy doesnt have. if you hate it just leave, stop crying about it while you contribute.

  21. Ravens fan here and I just have to say Wilson does more with less than any QB in the NFL. They could get a huge haul if they trade him.

  22. Teams don’t trade franchise guys until they are too hurt to play (e.g. Manning). Wilson isn’t the best franchise quarterback, but he is one of them. They would be fools to trade him. If they do, I hope my team grabs him.

