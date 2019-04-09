Jack Del Rio: Don’t be surprised if there’s a Russell Wilson trade

Getty Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson wants a new contract before April 15. If he doesn’t get one, Wilson very well could embark on a year-to-year approach under the franchise tag, with $30.34 million in 2020 becoming $36.4 million in 2021 becoming $52.43 million in 2022.

Appearing recently on NFL Network, former Jaguars and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio offered a fairly bold prediction regarding a third possible option.

“[D]on’t be surprised if before it’s all said and done when we line up for the season next year if Russell Wilson isn’t quarterbacking somewhere else and the Seahawks haven’t gone and gotten a quarterback they think for the future,” Del Rio said.

Wilson has given no indication that he wants a trade; appearing on The Tonight Show last month, he dismissed speculation of a trade to the Giants by saying the Seahawks likely wouldn’t let him get away. But what if the Seahawks decide neither to make Wilson the highest-paid player in football history nor to engage in the franchise-tag dance? The other alternative would be to find another quarterback, and to shop Wilson to a team that needs a quarterback — and that would be willing to pay huge money to Russell Wilson.