Jalen Robinette looking to begin football career after military commitment

Getty Images

Former Air Force Academy wide receiver Jalen Robinette is nearly the conclusion of his two-year active duty commitment to serve in the military. When that commitment is completed, Robinette is hoping to return to football in the NFL.

According to Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press, Robinette took part in pro day activities at Ohio State University. Robinette used the event as a chance to get back in front of professional scouts again after not playing football since the end of the 2017 college football season.

“Just being there and to have eyes on me, especially after laying low for the last two years, was awesome,” Robinette said. “And I think from a performance stance, I did pretty well. I looked pretty smooth. I feel really good about it.”

Robinette won’t be completely free of his military obligations until after training camps begin this summer. However, he says he has enough vacation days saved up to attend offseason workouts.

Robinette caught 120 passes for 2,697 yards and 18 touchdowns during his four years at Air Force. As a senior, he caught 35 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Game, Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine and took part in mini-camps with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots before beginning his military duty.