Jets confirm Le’Veon Bell will wear No. 26

Getty Images

The Jets will have new uniforms for all of their players in 2019 and some of them will be wearing different numbers than they’ve worn in the past, but that group won’t include running back Le'Veon Bell.

The team announced a slew of number assignments on Tuesday that included confirmation that Bell will wear his familiar No. 26. It’s the same number Bell wore throughout his time with the Steelers, although he wore No. 24 while in college at Michigan State.

There was a question about whether Bell would wear No. 26 as Jets safety Marcus Maye has worn it for the last two seasons. Maye will now wear No. 20, which was his number at the University of Florida and was worn by defensive back Marcus Williams and running back Isaiah Crowell during his first two NFL seasons. It’s not clear if there was any deal struck between Bell and Maye to make the switch happen.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley will wear the same No. 57 he wore in Baltimore. It’s the same number that linebacker Bart Scott wore when he joined the Jets after a run with the Ravens.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has not been assigned a number yet. He wore No. 80 in Washington and no Jet has worn that number since Wayne Chrebet in 2005.