Jhurell Pressley gets two-game suspension for PEDs

The NFL made the two-game suspension for Jhurell Pressley official. The suspension is for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media reports.

Pressley led the now-defunct Alliance of American Football in rushing with 431 yards for the Arizona Hotshots.

Pressley, 26, spent a few weeks on the Giants’ practice squad last season but has remained out of the NFL since being cut Nov. 8. He is scheduled for workouts with two unnamed NFL teams this week, according to NFL Network.

Pressley also has spent time with the Vikings, Packers, Falcons and Jaguars since entering the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He has never played in a regular-season game.