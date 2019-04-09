Josh Rosen not made available to media Tuesday

Getty Images

Kyler Murray was headed to Arizona on Tuesday to meet with the Cardinals. The Cardinals quarterback for “right now,” Josh Rosen, was not made available to the media to discuss his future, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

No one knows what the Cardinals are going to do with the No. 1 overall choice. Heck, the Cardinals may not yet know what they’re going to do.

New coach Kliff Kingsbury repeatedly has stated the team will do its due diligence before deciding.

But speculation continues to swirl that the Cardinals will draft Murray and trade Rosen, whom General Manager Steve Keim has called the team’s quarterback “right now, for sure.” Running back David Johnson said he told Rosen to ignore the talk.

It can’t be easy to ignore, though, with the world projecting Murray to the Cardinals.

“I don’t really live in his brain to know how tough it is for him,” Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones said Tuesday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I feel like any quarterback in the NFL, that first year is going to be difficult. There is a transition coming from college, always. I don’t care if you are Josh Rosen or Tom Brady, your first year in the NFL is going to be difficult.”