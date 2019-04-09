Kraft, Belichick, Brady skipping Patriots celebration today

Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are celebrating their football neighbors today, but several key Patriots faces won’t be there.

According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady won’t be present when the Patriots are honored at today’s celebration at Fenway Park.

Both teams are celebrating titles (pity the long-suffering Boston sports fans, who have to wait three months between championships), but at least for Kraft, it’s time to lay low after charges of solicitation of prostitution emerged.

Their offseason program doesn’t start until next week, so it’s unclear how many players will be there. But retired tight end Rob Gronkowski said he’d be there (he would not miss a good party), along with cornerback Stephon Gilmore.