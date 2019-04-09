Kyler Murray headed to Arizona for Cardinals visit

Getty Images

However you measure the team’s level of need at the quarterback position, the Cardinals have definitely been doing their homework on Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and that will continue over the next couple of days.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the former Oklahoma quarterback and center of intrigue about the Cardinals’ plans for the first overall pick in the draft is headed to Arizona on Tuesday for a visit with the team. Garafolo notes that Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt, who also reps Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, will be joining him on the trip.

The fact that the quarterback and head coach share an agent shouldn’t be a driver in any decision that Arizona will make about drafting Murray. There have been enough other dots to connect between team and player to make a strong case for the Cardinals picking a quarterback in the first round for the second straight year, however, and this week’s visit will go into that category.

If they do go that route, the expectation is that they’d trade last year’s first-round pick but it remains unclear what kind of trade market there is for Josh Rosen.