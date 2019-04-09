Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa attending draft in Nashville

AP

The No. 1 overall pick is expected onstage at the NFL Draft in Nashville after two years with the top choice skipping the event.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced the prospects who will attend the draft, and both Nick Bosa and Kyler Murray are on the list. Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield, the two previous No. 1 overall picks, celebrated with family and friends in their Texas hometowns.

Twenty-three players will attend this year.

Besides Murray and Bosa, one of whom is expected to go No. 1 overall, Christian Wilkins, Josh Jacobs, Montez Sweat, Deandre Baker, Noah Fant, Josh Allen, Marquise Brown, Brian Burns, Devin Bush, Andre Dillard, Cody Ford, T.J. Hockenson, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, D.K. Metcalf, Ed Oliver, Jawaan Taylor, Devin White, Greedy Williams, Jonah Williams and Quinnen Williams also have RSVP’d.

The list is impressive, with most of the top choices attending.