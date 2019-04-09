Lions sign Tom Savage to compete for backup job

Getty Images

The Lions announced Tuesday that they signed free agent quarterback Tom Savage.

Savage, 28, will compete with Connor Cook for the backup job behind Matthew Stafford.

He joins the Lions after spending last season with the Bengals and 49ers after the Saints cut him out of the preseason. Savage has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2017.

Savage began his career with the Texans, who made him a fourth-round pick in 2014. He appeared in 13 games with nine starts in his four seasons in Houston.

Savage has completed 181 of 315 passes for 2,000 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.