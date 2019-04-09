Litigation over Kraft video surely strains Patriots-Red Sox relationship

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
Getty Images

Sports teams that occupy the same market try under normal circumstances to get along, even if they’re essentially competing for the same finite money, time, and loyalties of the local fan base. Indeed, the positive vibes that flow among and between the football, baseball, basketball, and/or hockey teams of a given city often have more to do with placating said local fan base, since said local fan base expects the teams to play nice.

In Boston, that theory has been tested of late by the decision of the Boston Globe, owned by Red Sox owner John W. Henry, to join the civil litigation aimed at forcing the public disclosure of the video secretly generated by law-enforcement authorities in Florida.

While the Red Sox will follow through in their habit of celebrating the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories at the baseball team’s home opener, owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady won’t be there. Although Kraft’s absence could be influenced by a desire to stay out of the public eye while his prosecution is still pending (then again, he won’t find a more welcoming and forgiving crowd than one in Boston), Kraft can’t be happy with the decision of the Red Sox’s owner’s newspaper to take an active role in attempting to compel the release of a video that Kraft clearly wants to keep private.

With other publications pushing for the video to be released, the Globe didn’t have to get involved. But the Globe did, and that could have been enough to persuade Kraft — and possibly Belichick (who attended the event four years ago but not two years ago) and Brady — to pass on the chance to revel in their latest championship in a stadium full of Patriots fans.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Litigation over Kraft video surely strains Patriots-Red Sox relationship

  1. Let’s not forget all the negative pieces The Globe writes about the Patriots either. It’s a never-ending battle to try and take down the Patriots for The Globe.

  2. I doubt Brady has forgotten the hatchet job the Globe perpetrated against him by misrepresenting his charity just weeks after he last participated in a Sox WS celebration.
    Sox & Globe owner Henry has supplanted Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs as the least popular owner in town by a wide margin.

  5. I canceled my subscription years ago. Frankly I’m surprised they’re still in business, given their financial troubles and the low quality of their product.

  6. What public good does it do to have the video released? So we can confirm the actions, embarrass Mr. Kraft? It seems to me if the video was obtained under false pretense, collected illegally, then the video should be destroyed as I would think the release would open up the police department to litigation.

  7. Why would Kraft show up? BB is busy preparing for the draft. Brady is enjoying time with his family.

  8. Those that live in New England know that John Henry has been upset that the Red Sox have been losing market share to the Patriots for many years now. Henry own’s the Boston Globe and has been using the paper to take shots at the Patriots for many years now. It’s no surprise here in New England and Kraft is correct by not attending. Enough is enough.

  9. There has been bad blood between the Pats and the Globe ever since Henry bought the Globe and resented the fact that the Pats had supplanted the Red Sox as the preeminent sports franchise in Boston.

    While the Globe has continued its great news coverage both locally and nationally, its sports pages have become more and more slanted in their coverage of the Pats.

    That being said, this isn’t a big deal. In fact its no deal at all. Nothing more than another media outlet stirring the pot for clicks.

    ….and since I bothered to respond…it worked. 😉

  10. It will be interesting what questions BB will answer in his presser tomorrow and what questions Ben Volin asks.

  11. It’s kind of amazing what Patriots fans will believe. You can give them pretty much any excuse. No matter how obviously false they’ll convince themselves it’s true. By the time this is over they’ll think it was really Goodell in a Robert Kraft mask at the massage parlor.

  12. A news paper isn’t going to compromise itself just because Kraft and its owners own teams in the same market.

  14. redlikethepig says:
    April 9, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    It’s kind of amazing what Patriots fans will believe. You can give them pretty much any excuse. No matter how obviously false they’ll convince themselves it’s true. By the time this is over they’ll think it was really Goodell in a Robert Kraft mask at the massage parlor.

    —————————————–

    It’s about a nothing charge and to what extremes LE will stoop to. The haters love to make mountains out of molehills. Legally, Kraft is doing what every person should do and has every right to do.

  15. redlikethepig says:
    April 9, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    It’s kind of amazing what Patriots fans will believe. You can give them pretty much any excuse. No matter how obviously false they’ll convince themselves it’s true. By the time this is over they’ll think it was really Goodell in a Robert Kraft mask at the massage parlor.

    7 8 Rate This

    ————————–

    Actually, you’re a moron not realizing how the Boston media works and how money works.

    Boston’s media is beyond unique and the worst in sports.And, it’s your fault Boston fans are fare more educated than you are. That’s your issue.

    It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to think Kraft should be annoyed that a fellow owner in the same town is trying to go after you for financial gain.

  16. redlikethepig – but you will believe anything that is said about the Pats. In your world conjecture is fact. It’s kind of amazing what redlikethepig will believe.

  17. Robert Kraft is trying to save face through the legal system to keep his “reputation” in check. He’s too rich to see that he is doing more harm to his image by fighting this than he would by accepting responsibility and taking the L. The guy is obsessed with winning….to a fault. The NFL was built by the hard-work and self-sacrifice of good and decent men, but it will, no doubt, be torn down by the greed, arrogance, and indifference of the uber-rich. #nflisdying

  18. redlikethepig says:
    April 9, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    It’s kind of amazing what Patriots fans will believe. You can give them pretty much any excuse. No matter how obviously false they’ll convince themselves it’s true. By the time this is over they’ll think it was really Goodell in a Robert Kraft mask at the massage parlor.
    —————–
    Sorry, but while fans in the New England region are some of the most passionate fans in the country, they’re also known as some of the most knowledgeable and savvy. They deal in facts and logic. What other posters have written about the Globe are factually accurate and well documented. Since Kraft purchased the Patriots, football has become #1 in the area. That doesn’t sit well with John Henry. With minimal effort, you can find mountains of evidence. So, go peddle your papers elsewhere…

  19. BuckyBadger says:
    April 9, 2019 at 1:54 pm
    A news paper isn’t going to compromise itself just because Kraft and its owners own teams in the same market.
    ——————————————-

    You really don’t understand Boston at all. The three main interests of the media here are sports, politics and revenge, though not necessarily in that order.

  20. BB is to busy working the phones to get both Hockenson and Fant Wants to recreate 2010 hopefully one of them is not a gangster

  21. 5 minutes, well 10 as he was there the day before and a whole load ( sorry ) of misery. I am sure he is kicking himself for getting it handed to him. Won’t be surprised if don’t see Krafty for some time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!