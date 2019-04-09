NFL-NFLPA met to “discuss negotiations” on new CBA

Getty Images

The NFL’s Management Council and representatives of the NFL Players Association met Wednesday to discuss the future Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The sides issued a joint press release after their meeting ended.

“Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement,” the statement reads. “The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representatives.”

The current CBA was executed in 2011 and expires after the 2020 season. The sides hope to avoid a work stoppage.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among those in Minneapolis to attend the meeting, missing the press conference for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.