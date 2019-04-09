NFL releases preseason schedule

Getty Images

The NFL has released the preseason schedule, including all 65 games — though not exact dates just yet.

The league has still not determined which games will be played on which days in each week of the postseason, but it has scheduled every team’s home and road opponents in each week of the four-week preseason.

Here’s how the schedule looks:

Hall Of Fame Game — August 1

Denver vs Atlanta (NBC)

Week 1 — August 8-12

New York Jets at New York Giants

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Week 2 — August 15-19

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN August 15)

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX August 18)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS August 18)

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN August 19)

Chicago at New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

New England at Tennessee Titans

Week 3 — August 22-25

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX August 22)

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS August 23)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC August 25)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 — August 29-30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos