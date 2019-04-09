NFL releases preseason schedule

The NFL has released the preseason schedule, including all 65 games — though not exact dates just yet.
The league has still not determined which games will be played on which days in each week of the postseason, but it has scheduled every team’s home and road opponents in each week of the four-week preseason.
Here’s how the schedule looks:
Hall Of Fame Game — August 1
Denver vs Atlanta (NBC)
Week 1 — August 8-12
New York Jets at New York Giants
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders
Week 2 — August 15-19
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN August 15)
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX August 18)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS August 18)
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN August 19)
Chicago at New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins
New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars
New England at Tennessee Titans
Week 3 — August 22-25
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX August 22)
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS August 23)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC August 25)
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4 — August 29-30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
New York Giants at New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos