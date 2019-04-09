Nick Bosa not meeting with Jets after all

Getty Images

There were previous reports that Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa was visiting with the top six teams in the draft order, which makes sense because he’s one of the very best players available this year.

But he’s actually only meeting with five of the top six.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Bosa’s itinerary does not include a visit to the Jets, making them stand out in the crowd of the Cardinals, 49ers, Raiders, Buccaneers, and Giants.

The practical reality is that Bosa’s not expected to fall past the second pick, held by the 49ers.

But the Jets have also declared the third pick for sale, with General Manager Mike Maccagnan openly admitting he was “very intrigued” by the idea of moving down to acquire more picks.

If for some reason both the Cardinals and 49ers went a different direction, it’s reasonable for the Jets to draft Bosa anyway, without taking him out for a nice steak dinner. But it’s interesting