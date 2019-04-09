Nick Bosa: There was no chance of a return last year

Getty Images

There were some who thought Nick Bosa was simply making a (wise) business decision last fall when he withdrew from school to focus on his recovery from a core muscle injury, rather than trying to return to play in the college playoffs for Ohio State.

But Bosa told Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.com it was not nearly that simple, and that he wasn’t anywhere close to being able to return to play, despite what Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said at the time.

“I love coach Meyer, but I think his mind was on winning a national championship,” Bosa said.

(We’ll now pause for a moment to consider the possibility that college football coaches might occasionally be interested in their own welfare more than the physical condition of the unpaid interns put in their care.) (Nah, there’s no way they would do that.) (Right?)

Bosa described the pain he suffered when the stumbled on a pass-rush move in the third game of the season against TCU: “It was the worst pain I’ve felt. It was like a couple of pops in my groin. I knew right away that it was really bad.”

Then while others took positions on whether he should or should not try to come back to play for Meyer and the Buckeyes, he was busy talking to doctors, and disappointed that he wasn’t able to fulfill Meyer’s hope.

“I was super depressed,” Bosa said. “That first week, I was all alone in my apartment and I just started calling people I care about, just to talk. I called my high school coach, I called my dad, my mom, my brother [Chargers star Joey Bosa]. It was pretty rough. My entire year had been stripped away.”

He had surgery on both sides to repair torn muscles, and his doctor told him there was little chance of playing at anything resembling his previous form last season.

“Some of the media put it out there that I’d be back in a few weeks,” Bosa said. “It’s funny how people would even fathom that. They obviously didn’t know the injury. Then it looked like it was just me saying ‘F— it’ and leaving, when that wasn’t the case at all. . . .

“I think it’s dumb. I had a season-ending injury. If I could have played, I would have played and given it everything I had. It’s not like I was trying to set a trend or I’d planned on skipping a year. . . . It was terrible the way it got taken away from me.”

While he might not want to be seen as a model for players who want to preserve their financial futures instead of their coach’s, the reality is he won’t have to wait much longer to realize his professional future, as he’s expected to be one of the top players chosen in the 2019 NFL Draft.