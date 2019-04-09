Oliver Luck leaves XFL door open for John Manziel

Getty Images

Quarterback John Manziel (he told Dan Patrick on Monday that the name “Johnny” has been retired) currently doesn’t have a football league. His next home could come in the XFL.

Appearing on Monday’s #PFTPM podcast, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck did not rule out employing Manziel, the 2012 Heisman winner who flamed out of the NFL only two seasons after becoming a first-round draft pick of the Browns.

“If he is able to meet our standards and if our coaches think he’s one of the top quarterbacks out there that can help us,” Luck said regarding whether Manziel may find work in the XFL. “Certainly we have no reason not to believe he couldn’t be in the mix. But again it’s really up to our coaches in terms of the quarterbacks they wanna take a look at.”

Alternative pro football leagues need to give fans a reason to tune in. Manziel still moves the needle. Even if he doesn’t move it as much as he once did, he moves it enough to make considering him worth the XFL’s while.

In the past 12 months, Manziel has spent time with The Spring League, the CFL (playing for two teams), and the AAF. At a time when NFL teams continue to absorb former AAF players, Manziel’s phone has yet to ring with an NFL offer, for more than three years and counting.