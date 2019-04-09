Quinnen Williams visits Buccaneers

Getty Images

Former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams may not make it to the fifth pick of the first round later this month, but the Buccaneers want to be prepared in the event he is on the board when it is their time to pick.

Williams shared video on Instagram of a trip to the Buccaneers facility on Monday. Williams has been making the rounds of the teams at the top of the draft and is set for meetings with the Jets and Giants next week as he checks off each of the teams at the top end of the first round.

The Buccaneers took defensive tackle Vita Vea in the first round of last year’s draft, but they’ve met with former Clemson star Dexter Lawrence and Ed Oliver as well as Williams so defensive line help would appear to be on the table again this year. If that is the route they go, it would seem to be the clearest signal yet that they’ll be moving on without Gerald McCoy.

Defensive linemen aren’t the only players on the radar. Former Oklahoma wideout Marquise Brown also met with the team on Monday, although it seems unlikely that he’d be in play with the fifth overall pick.