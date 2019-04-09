Rashan Gary visiting Bengals and Giants this week

Getty Images

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary’s one of the mysteries among the top pass-rush prospects in this year’s draft, so it figures that plenty of teams will want to take a longer look at him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Gary is visiting the Bengals (who pick 11th overall) today and will meet with the Giants (sixth and 17th) later this week.

That extends a pretty aggressive travel schedule, which has taken him all over the country, and all over the first round, as teams picking in the top five have brought him in along with teams in the 20s.

Gary’s one of the better athletes at his position in this year’s draft, but had just 3.5 sacks last year for the Wolverines, making him a difficult evaluation.