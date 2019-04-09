Ra’Shede Hageman faces two-game suspension

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Ra’Shede Hageman is trying to find his way back into the NFL, but any return to the playing field will have to wait until he serves a two-game suspension.

According to multiple reports, Hageman faces a ban of that length before he’ll be allowed to return to game action. Hageman was arrested for driving while intoxicated last year. He previously served a six-game suspension related to a domestic violence arrest.

Hageman served that suspension while he was a free agent as the Falcons released him in September 2017 after those charges came to light. He was out of the league entirely last year.

Hageman reportedly visited his former team recently as he tries to revive his career. The 2014 second-round pick had 62 tackles and four sacks in 44 games with Atlanta.