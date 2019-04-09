Report: 49ers showing interest in Stephen Gostkowski

Getty Images

The 49ers used their franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould, but a report indicates that they may be looking in another direction at the position.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the team is interested in Stephen Gostkowski. The longtime Patriots kicker became a free agent at the start of the league year last month.

Gould has not signed his franchise tag and the team could and likely would rescind it if they were to strike a deal with Gostkowski to take his place. Gould expressed some interest in exploring free agent opportunities before the 49ers opted to use the tag earlier this year.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said last month that there was still a chance of striking a long-term deal with Gould, although interest in Gostkowski would suggest that things are not progressing all that quickly on that front.

A report last week indicated that talks between Gostkowski and the Patriots about a new deal haven’t heated up. There’s been no word of other teams making a run at the 13-year veteran.