Report: Jonah Williams visiting Jets on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Jets are set to pick third in the first round of this year’s draft and that’s led to a lot of speculation that they’ll be targeting a defensive player.

Kentucky’s Josh Allen and Alabama’s Quinnen Williams are on most lists of possibilities for the Jets, but they’re not closing the door on the other side of the ball. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team is meeting with former Alabama tackle Jonah Williams on Tuesday.

Williams opened his college career at right tackle before moving to the left side for the last two seasons. He’s generally ranked alongside Florida’s Jawaan Taylor and Oklahoma’s Cody Ford as one of the top offensive line prospects in this year’s class.

Offensive line help is a need for the Jets, although Williams is not usually mentioned as a candidate to come off the board at No. 3. There’s been buzz about the Jets being interested in trading down, however, and doing so could make Williams a likelier choice for the AFC East club.