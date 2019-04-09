Shane Ray visits the Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are kicking the tires on a former first-rounder, with divisional experience to boot.

According to the league’s transaction wire, former Broncos pass-rusher Shane Ray visited the Raiders today.

Ray, the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was allowed to become a free agent after the Broncos didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. He visited the Colts earlier this offseason but left without a deal.

Ray had eight sacks in 2016, but just one in each of the last two seasons, and the Raiders are clearly looking for some bargain-bin help.