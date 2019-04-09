Steelers sign Casey Sayles

Getty Images

The Steelers have added another former Alliance of American Football player, announcing Tuesday they signed defensive lineman Casey Sayles to a one-year deal.

Sayles was with the team in camp last summer.

He becomes the sixth player from the defunct league to sign with the Steelers, joining center J.C. Hassenauer, defensive backs Jack Tocho and Kameron Kelly, linebacker J.T. Jones and defensive tackle Winston Craig. The Panthers also have signed six former AAF players. The Dolphins lead with seven.

Sayles, 23, played for the Birmingham Iron.

He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent from Ohio in 2017. The Rams cut him out of the preseason.

The Steelers cut him before the start of the 2018 season.