Stephen Gostkowski re-signs with the Patriots

Getty Images

The 49ers might have had some interest in kicker Stephen Gostkowski, but any notions of signing him to replace Robbie Gould will have to be put on ice.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gostkowski has agreed to a new two-year contract with the Patriots. The deal comes after a report last week indicated the two sides were in a holding pattern on continuing their 13-year working relationship.

Gostkowski has made 87.38 percent of his field goal tries over those 13 years with New England. That’s good enough for third place in NFL history — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is first with Gould just ahead of Gostkowski for second place — and it works well as a short explanation of why the Patriots would just stick with what isn’t broken.

Gostkowski was 27-of-32 on field goals and 49-of-50 on extra points for the Pats last season. He was No. 95 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 and his signing leaves 14 unattached players on the list.