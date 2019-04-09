Texans-Packers to hold joint practices

Getty Images

The Texans will travel to Green Bay early before their Week One preseason game to participate in joint practices with the Packers.

The teams have never previously met in the preseason.

The Packers do not know where they will play their key Week Three preseason game. They play the Raiders but do not know where.

Packers president Mark Murphy has confirmed the team was in discussions with the Raiders about moving the exhibition to Canada, with the top two options being Saskatchewan or Winnipeg, Ryan Wood of packersnews.com reports. Saskatchewan, though, has stadium issues, so Winnipeg appears the more likely option if the teams play in Canada.

The teams prefer not to play in Oakland because of the baseball infield, and Wood said a chance exists the Packers could end up hosting the game if it’s not moved to Canada.