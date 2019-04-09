Titans, Patriots talking about joint practices this summer

Getty Images

The NFL released the preseason schedule on Tuesday and it includes a matchup between the Patriots and Titans in Nashville during the second week of exhibition action.

It looks like the two teams will also be practicing together in the days leading up to the game. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that he and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick discussed the possibility when Vrabel, who played for the Patriots, told Belichick that the Titans had requested a game against New England.

“Clearly you know all the head coaches, but you have a better relationship with some of the other ones, and Bill is one that I have a better relationship with,” Vrabel said, via the Titans website. “So it was, “Hey, we’re putting in to play you guys in the preseason. And Bill was like, “Can we come to Nashville and practice?’ I think that would be a great idea. We practiced against the Patriots when we were in Houston, and I feel like they are a good team to practice against just because of the same expectations, trying to get stuff done, trying to get things accomplished but not fighting or anything.”

The Titans hosted the Patriots in a regular season game last November and won 34-10.