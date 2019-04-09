Tony McRae signs ERFA tender with Bengals

Getty Images

Cornerback Tony McRae was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent by the Bengals earlier this year and that left him with the choice of signing the tender to play for Cincinnati or sit out because the team controls his rights once the tender is issued.

With the team’s offseason program starting on Tuesday, McRae has opted to sign the tender and lock in his contract for the 2019 season.

McRae had his first stint with the Bengals as a member of their practice squad in 2016, but failed to make the team in 2017 and moved on to a short stint with the Ravens that featured his regular season debut. After an even shorter stay with the Bills, he wound up back on the Bengals practice squad in late October.

McRae had nine tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games for Cincinnati last season.