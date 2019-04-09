Tuesday’s PFTOT features a spirited debate about the NFL’s three-year rule

Getty Images

With Washington running back Adrian Peterson disclosing that he’d hoped to head to the NFL after only one season of college football at Oklahoma, Tuesday’s PFTOT explored the question of whether the NFL and NFL Players Association should be in the business of erecting an artificial barrier to entry into the pro football work force.

Simms and I disagree on the issue, which made it perfect fodder for back-and-forth that resulted in proof that I’m right, and he’s wrong.

To hear all that we had to say on the subject of players less than three years removed from high school entering the draft, along with the other topics from Wednesday’s post-PFT Live digital production, check out the video attached to this post.