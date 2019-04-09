With DeMarcus Lawrence’s deal done, who on Cowboys is next?

Getty Images

The Cowboys got defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence‘s long-term deal completed. That was first on their priority list.

But they still have work to do with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones due for new deals sooner than later. So who’s next?

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones conceded Tuesday that Prescott and Cooper are “probably at the forefront right now.”

“You know what, that’s probably unfair to say just because we can get two done at the same time if they fell right,” Jones said when asked who was next, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I mean, these things don’t have to be one at a time.

“I don’t think that’s fair to say there has to be a pecking order. We can work on two, three, four at the same time if it makes sense.”

While much of the focus has gone to Prescott’s second contract, with a new deal expected to make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, Cooper could be next. The Cowboys have roughly $14 million in salary cap room, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

A new contract for Cooper would create more space for Prescott by lowering the receiver’s $13.9 million salary cap number for 2019.

Jones said on his radio show Monday that a contract with Prescott had to be “team friendly.” He reiterated that Tuesday.

“As I’ve said about all of the players, we want to pay them fairly, but unfortunately, if you’re going to try to put together a Super Bowl caliber team, not unlike the early ’90s, you can’t have everybody trying to max out their deal,” Jones said, via Moore. “I know deep down that’s a hard thing to get your hands around when you’re a player, but at the same time, that’s our job is to try to verbalize that to them that we’ve got to take care of other people, too.”