Zach Miller hasn’t ruled out attempt to return to football

Getty Images

Zach Miller was honored by the Bears on Tuesday as the recipient of their 2018 Ed Block Courage Award in recognition of the work he’s done to get back to health after a severe knee injury in October 2017.

Miller suffered a dislocated knee and torn popliteal artery while trying to make a touchdown catch against the Saints and had to be taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. He’s had nine other surgeries since his injury and has not returned to the field.

Miller said on Tuesday, via multiple reporters, that he has not ruled out an attempt to get back into the game. He noted that he still has some pain in his leg and that he’ll need to make a final decision about his plans in the near future, so another run at playing may not work out for him.

Miller has 146 catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns over 66 career games with the Bears and Jaguars.